First killing by police in Sri Lanka protests

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka police shot dead a protester and wounded 24 others yesterday, in the first fatal clash with residents demonstrating against the government over the island nation's crippling economic crisis.

Police fired live rounds at a crowd that had blockaded a railway line and highway connecting the capital Colombo with the central city of Kandy to protest against oil shortages and high prices.

"One man died of gunshot injuries," a hospital official told Agence France-Presse.

Another 16 protesters were wounded, with eight others in need of emergency surgery, while a further eight police officers were injured when demonstrators threw back tear gas canisters they had fired at the crowd.

The protest was one of many spontaneous gatherings staged around Sri Lanka yesterday, after the country's main petrol retailer hiked prices by nearly 65 per cent.

Local media footage showed dozens of police officers wearing anti-riot gear firing tear gas into the crowd.

"Fire, fire and chase them out," a senior officer is heard shouting while directing his men to attack the crowds with tear gas.

It was not clear what prompted the police to use live rounds.

Police said demonstrators had stopped road and train traffic for hours by the time of the shooting.

Footage from the local hospital showed victims being rushed into the facility and a man pleading for someone to treat his brother, who had been shot in the abdomen.

"Please rush quickly, my brother is bleeding," the man shouted.

Tens of thousands of angry motorists had blocked arterial roads with parked buses and mounds of burning tyres to condemn the latest rise in fuel prices and months of acute shortages of essential items.

