Firing incident kills 4 at Indian military station, search operations ongoing

NEW DELHI - A “firing incident” killed four people at a military station in the Indian border state of Punjab early on Wednesday, the army said, adding that search operations were ongoing.

An unknown number of shooters were still at large at the Bathinda military station and had ammunition on them, a defence source told Reuters, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.

“Station quick-reaction teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed,” the army said in a statement.

“Search operations are in progress. Further details being ascertained.”

The incident took place at 4.35am local time (7.05am Singapore time), it added.

The military station, located about six hours north of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base. REUTERS