Fire on supertanker off Sri Lanka extinguished: Navy spokesman

COLOMBO (REUTERS) - A fire on a supertanker abandoned off Sri Lanka's east coast has been extinguished, a Sri Lankan navy spokesman said on Sunday (Sept 6).

"The fire on the oil tanker has been doused. However, we are continuing to spray water in case it reignites," Captain Indika De Silva told Reuters.

The New Diamond is carrying about two million barrels of crude oil, although a senior Sri Lankan navy official said last Friday (Sept 4) that there was no real risk of a spill.

The fire broke out in the engine room last Thursday morning and spread to the bridge of the ship.

