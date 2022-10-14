Fire on Pakistan bus claims at least 18 lives, including 12 children

KARACHI - At least 18 Pakistanis, including 12 children, were killed in a bus fire as they journeyed home after fleeing catastrophic monsoon flooding, officials and rescue workers said on Thursday.

Pakistan has been hit by unprecedented monsoon rain this year, putting a third of the nation underwater, displacing eight million people, and causing damage worth US$28 billion (S$40.19 billion).

As the waters slowly recede, thousands of the displaced - many living in ramshackle tent cities - are travelling back to their sodden homes to remake their lives.

Police said the passengers died when flames broke out overnight on a north-bound bus outside the city of Karachi, where they had settled after fleeing one of the worst flood-hit areas.

"They were going back to their village when they were overtaken by this accident," Mr Vinod Kumar, a district health official at the scene, told AFP.

"Apparently, the fire broke out in the air-conditioning system of the bus, but investigations will reveal the real cause," said police officer Hashim Brohi.

Police, rescue teams and firefighters who rushed to the site put out the fire and moved the injured and bodies to the Liaquat University Hospital in Jamshoro.

Pakistan has a dismal record of fatal traffic accidents due to badly maintained vehicles, poor roads, reckless driving and poorly trained emergency services.

The historic floods across the nation - which have killed 1,700 people - have been linked to climate change. Pakistan received 391mm of rain, or nearly 190 per cent more than the 30-year average, in July and August.

