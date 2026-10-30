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Fire breaks out at Nepal hotel along route to Everest base camp

Onlookers watch as a fire guts Hotel Good Luck, which lies along a route leading to the Mount Everest base camp.

KATHMANDU – A fire broke out on Oct 30 at a hotel at a Sherpa village that lies on the trekking route to the Mount Everest base camp.

Fire broke out at Hotel Good Luck in Dingboche, in the Solukhumbu district at around 11am, said Police Deputy Superintendent Nabin Raja Budhathoki.

“Preliminary information suggests the fire may have been caused by a cooking gas cylinder explosion. We will know more after further investigation,” he said.

Dingboche is currently experiencing snowfall. THE KATHMANDU POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK