Fighting caste discrimination in India, one purse at a time

MUMBAI • The sound of men punching holes into colourful rubber sheets reverberates in a tiny studio in India's largest slum - an unlikely birthplace for luxury handbags made by a marginalised community seeking to reclaim its identity.

Chamar Studio owes its name, derived from the Sanskrit word for skin and long used locally as a slur, to leather craftsmen who lie at the bottom of the Hindu caste hierarchy.

As members of the Dalit caste, formerly known as untouchables, life has always been a struggle for India's leather workers, who are largely Hindu Chamars or Muslim.

Then came Prime Minister Narendra Modi's war on beef consumption, which destroyed their livelihoods by cutting off access to raw materials. It also raised the threat of lynchings by "cow vigilantes" - Hindu hardliners fighting to protect the animal they deem sacred.

"Chamars have been oppressed for so long," the brand's founder Sudheer Rajbhar told Agence France-Presse.

An artist by training, Mr Rajbhar - who is lower caste though not Chamar - sought to offer the community a new lease on life by designing minimalist handbags made of recycled rubber, which is a sustainable substitute for leather.

But first he had to weigh the legal risks, after India's Supreme Court banned the "highly offensive word" Chamar in 2008 over its widespread use as a term of abuse.

Then he had to convince the community, with many craftsmen fearing the potentially incendiary - and loss-making - implications of marketing a luxury product with lower-caste associations.

The purses do not come cheap, with prices ranging up to 39,000 rupees (S$722) for an intricately woven oversized tote.

"I thought it was such a weird name for a brand," said 35-year-old Rahul Gore, who faced discrimination while growing up in a village 300km from Mumbai. "We were allowed to play with upper-caste children but their parents would not allow us to visit them at home or share food. I used to feel very bad about it."

The use of rubber instead of leather meant that virtually every step - from the cutting to the stitching - needed to be performed by hand instead of sewing machines.

Mr Rajbhar said the absence of tanning and the use of organic colours to dye the bags in the brand's signature hues of cobalt blue, red and emerald green make the process much less toxic for workers. The purses are so durable they can even withstand a spin in a washing machine, he added.

Mr Rajbhar used his savings and bank loans to invest around one million rupees into launching the brand in 2017, turning to local cobbler Sachin Sakhare for help in training craftsmen.

Although Mr Rajbhar's Chamar Foundation has managed to support the families of his staff during India's months-long lockdown, his colleagues worry for the future.

"Why would anyone buy handbags when they are worried about running their households?" mused Mr Sakhare, who also works as a sweeper to pay the bills.

Still, he refuses to give up hope.

"I never imagined we would make a difference to society... It feels really good to tell the world that we are Chamar and we are artists."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE