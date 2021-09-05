Fight to control last Afghan region battling Taliban

KABUL • Taliban militants and opposition forces were fighting yesterday for control of the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, the last province in Afghanistan holding out against the Islamist militia, according to reports.

Taliban sources had said on Friday that the group had seized control of the valley, although the resistance denied it had fallen.

The Taliban has so far issued no public declaration that it had taken the valley, which resisted its rule when it was last in power in Kabul from 1996 to 2001.

A spokesman for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which groups opposition forces loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud, said Taliban forces reached the Darband heights on the border between Kapisa province and Panjshir but were pushed back.

"The defence of the stronghold of Afghanistan is unbreakable," spokesman Fahim Dashty said in a tweet.

A Taliban source said fighting was continuing in Panjshir but the advance had been slowed by landmines placed on the road to the capital Bazarak and the provincial governor's compound.

"Demining and offensives are both going on at the same time," the source said.

It was not immediately possible to get independent confirmation of events in Panjshir, which is walled off by mountains except for a narrow entrance and had held out against Soviet occupation as well as the previous Taliban government.

Celebratory gunfire resounded all over Kabul on Friday as reports spread of the Taliban's takeover of Panjshir, and news agencies said at least 17 people were killed and 41 injured in the firing.

Pakistan's spy chief, Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed, flew into Kabul yesterday, sources in both capitals said.

A senior official in Pakistan had said earlier in the week that Lt-Gen Hameed, who heads the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, could help the Taliban reorganise the Afghan military. Washington has accused Pakistan and the ISI of backing the Taliban in the group's two-decade fight against the US-backed government in Kabul, although Islamabad has denied the charges.

After the Islamist group seized Kabul last month, analysts have said Pakistan's role in Afghanistan will be much enhanced.

Pakistan's government has said that its influence over the movement has waned, particularly since the Taliban grew in confidence once Washington announced the date for the complete withdrawal of US and other foreign troops.

The Taliban source also said the announcement of a new government would be pushed back to this week.

Earlier, other Taliban sources said the group's co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar would lead a new Afghan government set to be announced soon.

Mr Baradar would be joined by Mr Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Mr Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai in senior positions, three sources said.

Mr Baradar said in remarks on Qatar's Al Jazeera channel that the new administration "will include all factions of the Afghan people".

"We are doing our utmost efforts to improve their living conditions. The government will provide security, because it is necessary for economic development."

Meanwhile, there were some signs of normality creeping back in the Afghan capital.

Qatar's ambassador to Afghanistan said a technical team was able to reopen Kabul airport to receive aid, according to Al Jazeera, which also cited its correspondent as saying domestic flights had restarted.

The airport had been closed since the United States completed evacuation operations on Aug 30.

