India: Festive buzz brings joy, but cost concerns linger

A boy called out to passers-by, coaxing them to sample cuts of sheermal, a sweetened flatbread topped with nuts, which he waved around enticingly on an orange plastic plate.

"Aaiyee bhai, aaiyee (Come brother, come)," he hollered.

On Wednesday, the Matia Mahal market lane, which is adjacent to the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi, was abuzz with activity after iftar - the evening meal that ends the daily Ramadan fast for Muslims. Two-wheelers honked as they snaked through the crowded lane lined with eateries open all night during the month of fasting.

The clang of spatulas hitting woks and the hiss of marinated chicken landing in hot oil could be heard. Overhead, glittering ribbons and paper lanterns lent a festive touch.

This cheer has brought respite to Indian Muslims after two consecutive gloomy Ramadans that coincided with the worst phases of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. In 2020, it fell during the first crippling lockdown and then again the following year during the debilitating second wave.

"This raunaq (Urdu for 'splendour') feels really nice. Ain't it a pretty sight?" said Mr Mohammad Daud, 20, who sells sheermal at a hotel in the lane. "The past two Ramzans (the Urdu term for 'Ramadan'), it was all shut here."

His colleague Mohammad Nisar Akhtar, also 20, was similarly ebullient at seeing public life and economic activity resume.

"Inshallah, this should further increase and happiness should prevail," he said, adding that around 40 workers who had left the hotel during the lockdown had returned from their villages.

Earlier in the evening, families gathered around to break their fast. They sat in little groups on Jama Masjid's sandstone courtyard - the ground still warm from the day's blistering heat. A sense of healing from the pandemic's whiplashes was apparent.

Ms Reshma Parveen, 40, came with her family to the mosque, as did many. "Mashallah, iftar feels really nice this time," she said, mentioning how the absence of azan - the Muezzin's call to prayer - from mosques during the last two Ramadans and much of the pandemic had been upsetting.

"It made our hearts weep because we were not able to offer namaz (prayers) properly. Now azan is happening and we can offer namaz in peace," added Ms Parveen.