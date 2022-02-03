Female students separated from male as Afghan universities reopen

JALALABAD • Afghanistan's public universities opened yesterday for the first time since the Taliban took over the country last year, with female students joining their male counterparts heading back to campus.

The Taliban administration had not officially announced its plan for female university students, but education officials said women were allowed to attend classes on the proviso they were physically separated from male students.

A Reuters witness in the eastern city of Jalalabad saw female students entering via a separate door at Nangarhar University, one of the large government universities opening this week.

Under its previous rule from 1996 to 2001, the hard-line Taliban had barred women and girls from education.

The group says it has changed since resuming power on Aug 15 as foreign forces withdrew, but has been vague on its plans and high school-aged girls in many provinces have still not been allowed to return to school.

Some private universities have reopened but in many cases, female students have not been able to return to class.

The international community has made education of girls and women a key part of its demands as the Taliban rulers seek more foreign aid and the unfreezing of overseas assets.

The United Nations on Tuesday praised the inclusion of female students at the country's public universities, appearing to indicate official confirmation.

The UN "welcomes the announcement that public universities will begin re-opening 2 February to all female and male students. So crucial that every young person has equal access to education", its mission to Afghanistan said in a tweet late on Tuesday.

An education official who asked not be named said universities had been given different options to keep female students isolated, including separated classes and staggered operating hours to divide the genders.

Only universities in warmer provinces opened yesterday.

Tertiary institutions in colder areas, including Kabul, are due to resume lessons on Feb 26.

