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Female bus conductor in India dies after being pushed out of moving vehicle over fare dispute

HYDERABAD, India – A 24-year-old woman conductor of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) in India, who was critically injured after allegedly being pushed out of a moving bus during an argument over ticket fare and change, has died at a hospital in Hyderabad.

According to the IANS report, the woman identified as Gundla Pravalika died at a private hospital late on Nov 3 , where she had been undergoing treatment for the past 10 days.

Conductor dies after 10 days of treatment

Pravalika was posted at the Manuguru depot of TGSRTC in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. She suffered critical injuries after falling under the rear wheels of a moving bus near Mittagudem village on Oct 25.

A female passenger , identified as Mounika, allegedly pushed Pravalika out of the moving bus following an argument over the ticket fare for her son and the return of change.

The passenger had given the conductor a note for 100 Indian rupees ( S$1.35 ). As Pravalika did not have change, she asked the passenger to collect the remaining amount later. This led to a heated argument, during which the passenger allegedly pushed her out of the bus.

Pravalika fell on the road, and the rear wheels of the bus ran over her right leg, crushing it. Her left leg also suffered serious injuries.

She was initially taken to a hospital in Bhadrachalam and later moved to Hyderabad for advanced treatment. Police took the accused passenger into custody and registered a case.

Government announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed grief over Pravalika’s death and conveyed his condolences to her family.

He assured the family that the state government would stand by them and provide all possible assistance.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also expressed shock and grief. The minister, who had visited the injured conductor a few days ago, offered his condolences to the family and assured them of support from the government and TGSRTC.

He also said strict action was being taken against those responsible for the incident.

The state government has announced an ex gratia, meaning a voluntary payment, of one million Indian rupees for Pravalika’s family. It has also announced a house under the ‘Indiramma Indlu’ scheme and a government job for her mother.

TGSRTC Employees Observe Bandh

Meanwhile, TGSRTC employees observed a bandh – a Hindi word meaning “closed”, commonly used to refer to strikes – across the undivided Khammam district on Nov 4

Bus services remained suspended, following a call given by the Joint Action Committee of employees.

Employees also staged protests at several places, demanding stringent punishment for the passenger allegedly responsible for the conductor’s death. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK