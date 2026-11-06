Letter From Hyderabad
Feel The Jail: What 24 hours in a real prison taught me
- Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad launched a “Feel The Jail” initiative in May where visitors can pay to experience life in prison.
- Up to five paying visitors can eat, live and work alongside nearly 2,000 actual convicts who are in the jail for several days for minor offences.
- While the experience is a far cry from the realities of jail in India, it was still a sobering experience.
AI generated
HYDERABAD – There it was, finally in front of me: the large red and blue metal gate of Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad, a southern Indian city. Before you, dear reader, begin to fret that one of your correspondents has turned criminal, fear not!
I had not murdered my neighbour, nor had I looted a bank. Instead, I was on an assignment to spend Oct 9 as a willing “convict” at the Chanchalguda prison, where a “Feel The Jail” initiative was launched in May allowing paying visitors a chance to experience life in jail.