Feel The Jail: What 24 hours in a real prison taught me

The writer (right) at the Chanchalguda Central Jail with actual short-term convicts as part of a “Feel The Jail” initiative.

HYDERABAD – There it was, finally in front of me: the large red and blue metal gate of Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad, a southern Indian city. Before you, dear reader, begin to fret that one of your correspondents has turned criminal, fear not!

I had not murdered my neighbour, nor had I looted a bank. Instead, I was on an assignment to spend Oct 9 as a willing “convict” at the Chanchalguda prison, where a “Feel The Jail” initiative was launched in May allowing paying visitors a chance to experience life in jail.