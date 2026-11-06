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Letter From Hyderabad

Feel The Jail: What 24 hours in a real prison taught me

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The writer (right) at the Chanchalguda Central Jail with actual short-term convicts as part of a “Feel The Jail” initiative.

The writer (right) at the Chanchalguda Central Jail with actual short-term convicts as part of a “Feel The Jail” initiative.

PHOTO: TELANGANA PRISONS DEPARTMENT

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Debarshi Dasgupta

  • Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad launched a “Feel The Jail” initiative in May where visitors can pay to experience life in prison.
  • Up to five paying visitors can eat, live and work alongside nearly 2,000 actual convicts who are in the jail for several days for minor offences.
  • While the experience is a far cry from the realities of jail in India, it was still a sobering experience.

AI generated

HYDERABAD – There it was, finally in front of me: the large red and blue metal gate of Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad, a southern Indian city. Before you, dear reader, begin to fret that one of your correspondents has turned criminal, fear not!

I had not murdered my neighbour, nor had I looted a bank. Instead, I was on an assignment to spend Oct 9 as a willing “convict” at the Chanchalguda prison, where a “Feel The Jail” initiative was launched in May allowing paying visitors a chance to experience life in jail.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.