Fears remain despite amnesty promise

In its first statement since taking control of Afghanistan, the Taleban hinted at a rule unlike its brutal regime a generation ago, trying to placate sceptics.

The Islamist group now seeks to portray itself as legitimate governors ready to join the international mainstream, declaring blanket amnesty and encouraging women to return to work in some areas.

But scarred by memories of the previous regime's harsh policies, much of the world remains wary.

Global powers must now decide how to deal with the Taleban insurgents, whose swift takeover has reversed two decades of investment and forced countries back to the drawing board on their Afghan policies.