Fears grow about spread of Covid-19 cases to rural areas in India

KOLKATA • Indian megacities Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, but without a corresponding rise in hospitalisations.

Nevertheless, fears are growing about a spread to rural areas in coming days. India reported 90,928 new daily Covid-19 cases yesterday, up nearly four-fold since the start of the year, mostly from cities where health officials say the Omicron variant has overtaken Delta. The bulk of those infected have shown no or only mild symptoms and have recovered quickly at home, officials said.

The federal Health Ministry on Wednesday identified Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru as some of the main regions of concern, although state officials worry the disease will soon spread to the countryside, where health facilities are weaker. Kolkata, a city of about 15 million, accounted for half of the new cases in the eastern state of West Bengal until a few days ago, but cases are now rising in neighbouring districts. The state has reported one of the highest rates of infections in India.

In the west, Mumbai recorded a new daily infection peak of 15,166 on Wednesday, well up on its previous high of just over 11,000 hit last year. Nearly 90 per cent of new patients had shown no symptoms and only 8 per cent were hospitalised, city officials said in a daily health bulletin. Meanwhile, cases nearly doubled in a day in Delhi to 10,665 on Wednesday, but the state said only 7 per cent of its Covid beds were occupied.

Federal health officials have warned that even a large number of mild cases could put pressure on the health system. The health authorities were set to discuss political rallies being held in several states where elections are due with election commission officials yesterday, amid rising concern such rallies led to a devastating second wave last April and May.

REUTERS