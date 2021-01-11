Fans rally after Tamil actor abandons political plans

Mr Rajan R.S., a 49-year-old real estate dealer and superfan of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, wants to make one thing clear: Only true fans, not troublemakers, are protesting against the actor's announcement that he is withdrawing his plans to enter politics.

Mr Rajan travelled over the weekend from Kanyakumari, where he is district organiser for the actor's official fan club, Rajini Makkal Mandram, to join thousands of fans in Chennai, the capital of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, in a protest today. The fans want their beloved actor to contest elections as planned.

Fans of the superstar known for his swashbuckling style and firecracker delivery have long wanted him to contest elections in Tamil Nadu. But from making big political statements in his movies - occasionally voicing his preference for candidates - to claiming he was too spiritual for politics, Mr Rajinikanth has blown hot and cold about running for office.

In 2017, the 70-year-old actor promised to launch a political party. He was set to announce the party's name on Dec 31 last year but changed his mind days before that.

Admitted to hospital for high blood pressure while shooting a film, he cited his failing health as a "warning from god" to quit politics.

"I know that I might upset a lot of my fans... with this decision, but I don't want to ruin the lives of thousands by picking up something I cannot fulfil. Despite the upcoming (Covid-19) vaccine, it is still not the right time to be out in public (as that would) put many lives in danger," he wrote in a statement.

With that, he brought 30 years of speculation about his political aspirations to an abrupt end.

Mr Rajan was heartbroken. Like many other fans, he felt a loss of purpose. "The day Rajini sir said he would launch a party and herald clean politics in Tamil Nadu, we burst crackers. I quit my senior role in the state Congress party and dedicated myself to making him the chief minister of Tamil Nadu in 2021," said Mr Rajan.

Tamil Nadu has long voted its cinema heroes to political power. With the death of both Mr M. Karunanidhi and Ms J. Jayalalithaa, the warring iconic leaders who ruled the state by turn for decades, political observers believed there was no better time than the upcoming 2021 state legislature polls for Mr Rajinikanth to try his luck.

For one thing, he is wildly popular. There are 50,000 registered Rajinikanth fan clubs. "There might be an equal number of unofficial fan clubs," said Chennai-based Mr J. Ramki, a fan and a writer.

In the past three years, Mr Rajinikanth's fans have tried to build an electoral infrastructure to support him. "We built booth-level election committees in almost all 234 constituencies in the state. If Rajinikanth enters politics, he has to win," said Mr Subramaniam R., a fan from Chennai.

The actor's close associate and Tamil scholar Tamilaruvi Manian said the party by-laws, policies and draft manifesto were ready in December 2019. Last year, the umbrella Rajini fan club renamed itself the Rajini Makkal Mandram (People's Forum), signalling a changed ambition.

Mr Rajinikanth also appointed a chief coordinator for the planned party, a former state functionary of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. All that was left was to announce the party's name.

But the actor's announcement only confirmed that he was ultimately reluctant to enter politics.

When some fans announced the massive protest, others called such behaviour disobedient. "The views expressed by such individuals do not reflect our official position in such matters," said Mr V.M. Sudhakar, administrator of the All India Rajinikanth Fans Association.

But Mr Rajan said "it is not anger or arrogance but affection and hope that is making us do this peaceful protest".

Fans from across Tamil Nadu are now hoping to get their star to once again change his mind.