KOCHI (Kerala) - Ms Jithina Jayakumar's conversation with her husband on the night of Jan 2 was left unfinished. Sailing on a ship near Yemen, Mr Akhil Reghu, a deck cadet on Emirati-flagged vessel Rwabee, told her he had to get back to work.

She sent a WhatsApp message a while later, asking him to call back but it was not delivered. An ominous single tick remained next to her message even till the following morning, indicating Mr Reghu's phone was out of reach. She began to worry.