Famed US ski mountaineer missing on Nepal's Manaslu

KATHMANDU - Renowned American ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on Nepal's Manaslu mountain, on the same day that an avalanche killed a Nepali climber on the same peak, expedition organisers and officials said on Tuesday.

Ms Nelson, 49, was skiing down Manaslu after having successfully scaled the world's eighth-highest mountain with her partner Jim Morrison on Monday.

"She had an accident yesterday as she was descending shortly after her summit. We are trying to get clarity on what happened," Mr Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Treks, which organised the expedition, said. On the same day, an avalanche hit between Camps 3 and 4 on the 8,163m mountain, killing a Nepali climber and injuring a dozen others, the government's Tourism Board said.

The death was the first confirmed casualty of the autumn climbing season in Nepal.

Constant rain and snow have been a challenge for the 404 paying climbers attempting to reach the summit of Manaslu in 2022, and bad weather was also hampering rescue efforts, with helicopters unable to fly on Monday.

Mr Ghimire said that the weather improved on Tuesday and a helicopter was headed to the site of Ms Nelson's accident.

Mr Morrison safely reached base camp and was accompanying the search and rescue team, Mr Ghimire added.

The North Face, which sponsors Ms Nelson, confirmed the climber was missing.

"I haven't felt as sure-footed on Manaslu as I have on past adventure into the thin atmosphere of the high Himalaya," Ms Nelson said in an Instagram post on Sept 22. "These past weeks have tested my resilience in new ways."

Ms Nelson has had a career spanning two decades and is described as "the most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation" in a profile on The North Face's website.

In 2012, she became the first woman to summit the highest mountain in the world, Everest, and its adjacent Lhotse within 24 hours. Six years later, she returned to Lhotse and made the first ski descent of the mountain, which earned her the National Geographic Adventurer of the Year award.

