Climbing company confirms mountaineer Nirmal Purja killed in Pakistan avalanche

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Celebrated British-Nepali climber Nirmal Purja died in an avalanche during an expedition in Pakistan.

SKARDU, Pakistan – Renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja died with other team members in a powerful avalanche in Pakistan, his climbing company confirmed on Aug 1, after rescuers recovered the remains of three climbers from the 10-strong expedition during a high-altitude search.

The avalanche struck on July 30, cutting off contact with the international expedition led by 43-year-old British-Nepali climber Purja on Broad Peak in northern Pakistan.

“It is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak,” Purja’s company Elite Exped said on social media.

“We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive,” it added.

The remains recovered so far – flown by helicopter to a hospital for formal identification – included an American woman, an Omani woman and a Nepali man, the regional government said in a statement released on July 31 night.

Purja, who served with Britain’s Brigade of Gurkhas before joining the elite Special Boat Service , broke multiple climbing records since becoming a full-time mountaineer and tour guide.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah offered his condolences over the “tragic” deaths of Purja and the other climbers, which he said “shocked us”.

“The physical journey of all the deceased climbers... has been interrupted, but the history of their courage, dedication and contributions will always remain inspiring,” Shah said in a statement on social media.

Police in the mountainous northern Gilgit-Baltistan region said in a statement that high-altitude porters and rescue teams were carrying out a second day of the operation on Aug 1 after the search was paused due to difficult weather conditions a day earlier.

Rescuers and military helicopters had been scouring the area and teams stayed at the base camp overnight, according to the regional government.

“The rescue operation is being conducted under extremely challenging terrain and high-altitude weather conditions by the Pakistani army in coordination with local high-altitude climbers and rescuers,” it said.

Powerful avalanche

The avalanche struck while the mountaineers were on a mission to summit Broad Peak on July 30 and while the team was ascending at an altitude of around 6,600m, according to the regional authorities.

The expedition comprised 10 people – including Purja, five Nepalis, a Pakistani, an Omani, an American, and a climber from China.

The team was last in contact on the morning of July 30, the official statement said, with reports emerging that evening of the powerful avalanche.

“Data from their tracking devices indicates that they were thrown hundreds of metres down the mountainside,” Naila Kiani of Pakistan’s Alpine Club told Le Monde newspaper.

Fida Ali, a climber in the area who worked closely with Purja since 2023, told AFP their focus for the climbing season was summiting Broad Peak, but they had first tackled another mountain, G2, in harsh weather.

Ali also joined the expedition to Broad Peak in its initial stages but returned early to accompany a Russian climber who was feeling the effects of exhaustion, narrowly avoiding the fatal avalanche.

“I wanted to go with him (Purja) but couldn’t and came back with her. I was part of the team but survived,” he told AFP.

Super peaks

Purja had written on X this week that he was close to becoming the first person to climb all 14 “super peaks” twice without oxygen.

“Broad Peak, I ask for nothing but safe passage up and back down,” he wrote.

He had climbed all 14 “eight-thousanders” (peaks above 8,000m) in six months and six days between April and October 2019 – then a record.

Broad Peak is the world’s 12th highest mountain, located in the Karakoram range in northern Pakistan, and is regarded as one of the toughest and most technical climbs of all the 8,000m-plus ascents.

It was first summited in 1957 by an Austrian team. AFP