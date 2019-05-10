Facing justice

A Pakistani Federal Investigation Agency official guiding handcuffed Chinese nationals ahead of their appearance before a court in Islamabad yesterday over their alleged involvement in a trafficking ring to lure women from Pakistan into fake marriage
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
30 min ago

A Pakistani Federal Investigation Agency official guiding handcuffed Chinese nationals ahead of their appearance before a court in Islamabad yesterday over their alleged involvement in a trafficking ring to lure women from Pakistan into fake marriages, then forcing them into prostitution in China. The Pakistani authorities this month confirmed the arrest of at least eight Chinese nationals for allegedly luring young girls from the country into fake marriages and forcing them into prostitution in China.

