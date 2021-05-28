Facing flak, Indian police get creative in enforcing rules

India's police, not known for their soft touch, are struggling with enforcing Covid-19 restrictions, with reports of excessive use of force emerging across the country.

But they have also made great efforts to creatively get people to observe Covid-19 rules, with songs, dances and skits among several community-policing moves.

India has recorded over 26.9 million infections and 300,000 deaths since March last year.

As the country grapples with a second wave of Covid-19, the federal government has avoided imposing a lockdown, but most state governments have opted to do so on their own.

Local police agencies are tasked not only with enforcing the closure of shops by lockdown deadlines, but also with ensuring social distancing, wearing of masks and managing vehicle movements under pandemic restrictions.

The local police station is the primary port of access to state services. The police help people who need urgent assistance, monitor people under quarantine or home isolation, provide information and deliver essential supplies to vulnerable groups.

As the lockdown brings officers into greater contact with citizens, there has been friction. In every region under lockdown, it is common to see officers walking around with batons and beating up traders and vendors as the deadline for business closure nears.

In many regions, the police have used punishments ranging from the humiliating to the fatal:

• In Hyderabad, the police have beaten up delivery agents who worked for food delivery services, even though they are allowed to operate all day.

• In Bangalore, the police performed mock pujas, or prayer rituals, to ridicule those who were not wearing masks, and in other instances, seized vehicles belonging to those who violated the curfew.

• In Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, the police made 17 guests at an overcrowded wedding do the frog jump for violating social distancing norms.

• In Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, policemen beat 18-year-old vegetable vendor Faisal to death for not closing shop before the deadline. After residents mounted a protest, the constable was suspended, said the Unnao police, and the superintendent of police in charge is due to be booked for murder.

India has 144 police officers for every 100,000 people, well below the United Nations' recommended 222 per 100,000, and lower than most other countries such as Britain with 226 or the Philippines with 174. Indian police also work much longer hours.

The pandemic has presented a new challenge for this understaffed, underfunded and hard-boiled arm of the government. A fifth of police jobs lie vacant.

"As it is, the police are overworked, and now this is another job they are doing for 15 months," said Mr Prakash Singh, former director-general of the Uttar Pradesh police and chairman of the Indian Police Foundation, which works on police reforms.

"Here and there, the police lose their patience and use force. After we saw some bad incidents in the first wave, we circulated advisories to state police departments on using softer methods to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour."

Karnataka's Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood, who often tweets requesting that the public not argue with the police, said: "We have learnt that a lockdown is not a normal curfew, like during riots or conflict. This is community policing.

"Under a pandemic, life has to go on, goods vehicles have to be allowed, shops have to open at limited times, but people have to be kept indoors."

Kerala Police Inspector-General Manoj Abraham said: "We are trying to discipline an unconcerned society to follow health protocols with polite persuasion on the one hand and fighting the unseen virus on the other, risking our lives and the lives of family members."

The police have also tried new ways to get people to follow the rules:

• Policemen in Bangalore sang folk-style songs via a megaphone about the benefits of staying home.

• In Kerala, a dance video by six male and female officers wearing masks went viral.

• In Chennai, constables wore silly coronavirus helmets at checkpoints.

• In Mumbai, they performed skits at markets to promote hand sanitising, with one officer playing the role of a scary coronavirus character.

• In Delhi and Mumbai, the police transported patients on the verge of death in their control-room vehicles.

• In Lucknow, the police created an oxygen bank, amid reports of a shortage.

Mr Singh said the perception that Indian police are by nature callous, brutal and cruel needs a rethink.

"We have seen the humane side of the police in the pandemic, and we need to promote and encourage that," he added.