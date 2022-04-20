Explosions outside school in Kabul kill at least six

KABUL • At least six people were killed after two bombs rocked a school in a Shi'ite Hazara neighbourhood of the Afghan capital Kabul yesterday, police said.

Social media showed grisly images of dead and wounded at the scene. Eleven people were injured, the police added.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said two improvised explosive devices were placed outside the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school in the capital's western Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood.

He earlier tweeted that three blasts had rocked the boys' school, which is in an area mainly inhabited by the Hazara community and previously targeted by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The blasts occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes, a witness told Agence France-Presse.

Victims were taken to hospital, but Taliban fighters kept journalists from the premises.

Attacks on public targets have largely diminished since the Taliban seized power in August last year, but ISIS continues to operate across the country.

Taliban officials insist that their forces have defeated ISIS, but analysts say the militant group is a key security challenge to the hardline Taliban who now rule Afghanistan.

In May last year, at least 85 people - mainly female students - were killed and about 300 were wounded when three bombs exploded near their school in Dasht-e-Barchi.

No group claimed responsibility for that, but, in October 2020, ISIS claimed a suicide attack on an educational centre in the same area that killed 24, including students.

Earlier, in May 2020, the militant group was blamed for a bloody attack on a maternity ward of a hospital in the neighbourhood that killed at least 25 people.

