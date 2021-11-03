Experts hail India's 'bold' 2070 target for net-zero emissions

India's surprise announcement of a net-zero emissions target for 2070 at the ongoing COP26 meet in Glasgow has been described as a bold and big step by climate policy and energy experts, although some critics termed it as too late.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the pledge as one of India's five commitments, which included a promise to secure half of the country's energy needs from renewable resources by 2030.

India also plans to reduce its total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by the same year.

China, Saudi Arabia and Russia have announced plans to attain their net-zero targets by 2060, while the United States and the European Union aim to hit theirs a decade earlier.

A net-zero target refers to the deadline by which a country's total emissions are offset by the absorption of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, relying on carbon sinks such as forests as well as nascent technologies. Reducing net emissions to zero is necessary to stabilise global temperatures.

India is the world's fourth-biggest emitter of carbon dioxide after China, the US and the EU, but its per capita emissions are much lower. It constitutes around 17 per cent of the world's population, while contributing only 5 per cent of global emissions.

The country's net-zero goal comes less than a week after Indian officials publicly rejected calls to announce such a target amid concerns of inadequate financial and technological help from developed countries for this to happen.

Given this context, Mr Siddharth Singh, an independent climate policy and energy analyst, called the announcement a "very big and welcome piece of news".

"This will help India plan for the interim five years and 10 years much better because when you have a long-term target, it just helps bring together the short-term policies in place more effectively," he told The Straits Times.

Dr Arunabha Ghosh, chief executive of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a Delhi-based think-tank, described India's aims for 2070 as a bold statement that is "equitable and consistent with climate justice".

"Yet, it is far more aggressive than developed countries because it is going to be a much faster transition from peaking of emissions to net zero," he told ST on the phone from Glasgow, where he is attending the COP26 meet.

India's emissions are expected to peak around 2045 - 25 years before its net-zero target.

In contrast, countries such as the US and Britain, as well as the EU, have had a long runway between the peak of their emissions and their net-zero goals. Emissions in the US peaked in 2005, and in the 1970s in Britain and the EU.

All three have given themselves over four decades to achieve their net-zero target by 2050.

India's commitment to a net-zero transition now has to be backed by a supportive domestic regulatory ecosystem as well as reliance on new technologies, such as those to reduce emissions and absorb atmospheric carbon.

In addition to legal backing for its stated goals so that governments in India, including future ones, are held to account, there is greater need for green financing.

India plans to increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, which is considerably more than its current total energy generation capacity of around 388GW.

A recent analysis by the International Energy Agency, which factored in a path for India to net zero by the mid-2060s, stated that clean energy investments would have to jump from about US$30 billion (S$40 billion) to US$160 billion by 2030.

Mr Singh said that the 2070 net-zero target is both a "risk and an opportunity" for India, with much depending on how green technologies evolve in developed countries.

If advanced economies are able to invest and demonstrate that transitions are possible, there will be spillover effects allowing developing countries such as India to catch up.

Greenpeace India said the 2070 target is "the right direction" but added that India should "actively strive for an earlier date of zero emissions after reassessing the situation in the coming years".