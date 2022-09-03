Ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa set for return to Sri Lanka

BANGALORE - Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was expected to return home as early as Friday, after he fled anti-government protests in July.

A spokesman for the Department of Information told The Straits Times that Mr Rajapaksa was expected to return to the island nation some time on Friday.

Other informed sources said his security arrangements were being worked out.

Mr Rajapaksa's return to Sri Lanka after more than a month abroad suggests that President Ranil Wickremesinghe is confident about maintaining order after arresting key activists who led the nationwide protest movement against Mr Rajapaksa, whose financial mismanagement has led to the country's worst economic crisis.

The government spokesman declined to give The Straits Times any more details about the return. But unnamed sources told Bloomberg that the former leader is expected to stay in a house provided by the government in Colombo.

Mr Rajapaksa, 73, who was seen as a strongman leader, fled to Singapore in July via the Maldives with his wife in an air force plane, as angry demonstrators stormed his official residence in Colombo. He formally resigned as president on July 14 after arriving in Singapore and then moved to Thailand last month. Both countries gave him visas for short-term private stay. He did not ask for asylum.

When Mr Rajapaksa was abroad, Sri Lanka's Parliament elected then Acting President and six-time former prime minister Mr Wickremesinghe as the new president.

Although he is a member of the United National Party, Mr Wickremesinghe had the backing of Mr Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the largest bloc in the 225-member Parliament.

The irony of Mr Rajapaksa's return to his home country where thousands had chanted the slogan "Gota Go Home" since March demanding his ouster, is not lost on the protesters.

A senior activist, who spoke anonymously out of fear of arrest, told ST: "If Gotabaya returns, ideally he must be held accountable for his policy mistakes and corruption. But seeing how Ranil acted against citizen protesters, it's unlikely that his government will take any hard steps against Gotabaya."

Local media reports on Aug 19 quoted SLPP general secretary Sagara Kariyawasam as saying that his party had requested the President to facilitate Mr Rajapaksa's return and "ensure security and necessary facilities".