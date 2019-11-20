Ex-PM Sharif leaves Pakistan for medical treatment

LAHORE • Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan yesterday in an air ambulance to receive medical treatment, his party said, a month after the three-time premier was released on bail from a seven-year sentence for corruption.

Sharif, 69, was accompanied by his younger brother and personal physician, according to leaders of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party.

Sharif is suffering from an autoimmune blood disorder, has high blood pressure, and his kidney functions are deteriorating, according to aides. His doctor has said he is "fighting for his life".

His aides have said the unexplained cause and uncertain diagnosis of his illness require advanced investigations and specialised care.

The government of Sharif's rival Imran Khan had said it would not stand in the way, but last week demanded that he pay a bond of seven billion Pakistani rupees (S$61 million) as a condition of his travel, which Sharif's party immediately rejected.

After days of political deadlock, the condition was finally lifted and Sharif was flown to London via Doha on a Qatar Airways air ambulance. Party workers showered rose petals on his car as it left his house on the outskirts of the city of Lahore.

"Nawaz Sharif will go to Boston after going through a detailed check-up in London. During his travel, he will stay in Doha for two hours," Sharif's close aide Pervaiz Rashid said.

Sharif was allowed to leave only after agreeing to a series of conditions preventing him from seeking exile, including submitting periodic medical reports notarised by Pakistan's embassy in London, according to court documents.

Despite the convictions for corruption, Sharif remains popular among many people in Pakistan, and his health has dominated newspaper front pages and television channels in recent weeks. He denies the corruption charges, claiming they were politically motivated to oust him from power by a judiciary backed by the powerful military.

