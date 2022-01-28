Ex-government workers mine for salvation in Afghan mountains

MIKENI (AFP) - In the bone-splitting chill of the Afghan mountains, Mohammad Israr Muradi digs through coarse earth spilling from the open mouth of an emerald mine.

With an improvised sieve and a few splashes of water, the former police officer scours a slag heap for fragments of the green gemstone, swarmed by dozens of others vying for the same prize.

Measured in a dusty open palm, the emerald pieces, pried from the bowels of the Mikeni Valley 130km northeast of Kabul, are no bigger than peanuts.

But they are just about enough to assuage total poverty in a nation mired in humanitarian catastrophe.

"The emeralds we find, we sell them for 50, 80, 100 or 150 Afghanis (between 68 cents and S$2)," Muradi said.

He was once head of the anti-terrorism police in neighbouring Paryan district.

Unemployed when the Taliban overran Kabul in mid-August last year, he initially tried his hand as a secondhand clothing salesman on the streets of the Afghan capital.

"It didn't work out," said the 25-year-old. Without any source of income, he was "forced" to head for the hills.

Glimmer of hope

Echoing booms roll across the valley, 3,000m above sea level, as blasting teams carve out shafts crisscrossing the innards of the mountains.

Locals have known about the presence of emeralds in Panjshir province for thousands of years.

Systematic mining only began in the 1970s and remains largely artisanal, but the gems found here are compared to Colombian emeralds, the most sought-after on the planet.