Ex-cricket star out to bowl over Pakistani voters

ISLAMABAD • Mr Imran Khan was catapulted to global fame as a World Cup cricket champion, but the man known in the West as a celebrity playboy is now seeking to lead Pakistan as a populist, religiously devout, anti-corruption reformist.

Mr Khan's shot at becoming prime minister in elections on Wednesday - believed to be his best chance since entering politics two decades ago - is coloured by allegations that the electoral playing field is being fixed for the erstwhile fast bowler by the powerful military.

Mr Khan has denied the claims and decried the venality of Pakistan's political elite, promising to build an "Islamic welfare state" if his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party forms the next government.

Recent polls show PTI's popularity climbing nationally, while arch-rival Nawaz Sharif's incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party limps into the contest.

The PML-N complains that this is the result of military pressure, with party activists calling out "blatant" attempts to manipulate the polls.

Former prime minister Sharif was ousted last year and has been behind bars since returning to the country earlier this month to face a corruption conviction, removing Mr Khan's most formidable foe from the contest.

Last Saturday, a Pakistani anti-narcotics court jailed for life an aide of Sharif for misuse of a key drug-making chemical, a government prosecutor said. The conviction takes the aide, Hanif Abbasi, out of the race, the latest blow to Sharif.

In contrast, Mr Khan has cut a relaxed image on the campaign trail, looking increasingly confident of his chances.

In the West, the man who led Pakistan's 1992 World Cup champion cricket team is typically seen through the prism of his celebrity and memories of his high-profile romances, including a nine-year marriage to British socialite Jemima Goldsmith.

Back home, the thrice-married 65-year-old cuts a more conservative persona as a devout Muslim, often carrying prayer beads and nurturing beliefs in living saints.

Earlier this year, he married his spiritual adviser, Ms Bushra Maneka, with wedding photos showing the new bride clad in an ultra-conservative veil - an astronomical departure from his days plastered in the British tabloids.

And just last month, he roused the ire of women after saying feminism has "degraded the role of a mother".

Mr Khan is also described as impulsive and brash, too tolerant of militancy and fostering close links to Islamists, amid speculation over his ties to Pakistan's military establishment.

But to his legions of fans, he is uncorrupted and generous, spending his years off the pitch building hospitals and a university. "We want change because the current system is corrupt, and we are going to have to face many difficulties," said PTI supporter Jamil Ahmed.

Mr Khan entered Pakistan's chaotic politics in 1996, promising to fight graft. For his first decade-and-a-half as a politician, he sputtered, with PTI never securing more than a few seats in the national assembly.

"Sports teaches you that life is not in a straight line," he said earlier this year. "You take the knocks. You learn from your mistakes."

In 2012, PTI's popularity surged with hordes of young Pakistanis who grew up idolising Mr Khan as a cricket icon reaching voting age.

Mr Khan admits his party was ill-prepared to capitalise on the gains during the 2013 election. But that was then. "For the first time, we'll be going into elections prepared," he has said previously of this year.

To shore up its chances of winning, PTI has begun luring candidates away from Sharif's party, stirring controversy among long-time party loyalists who say Mr Khan is relying on the same corrupt politicians he once denounced.

Mr Khan has also been attacked for his repeated calls to hold talks with militants and for his party's alliance with Sami ul Haq, the so-called Father of the Taleban whose madrassas once educated Taleban stalwarts Mullah Omar and Jalaluddin Haqqani.

And earlier this month, the Al Qaeda-linked Harkat-ul-Mujahideen announced their support for Mr Khan's party, with pictures of the US-designated terrorist group's leader posing with PTI hopefuls posted online.

Meanwhile, a candidate from Mr Khan's party was killed yesterday in a suicide attack that wounded four others, a police official said.

The attack targeted the vehicle of Mr Ikramullah Gandapur, a candidate for the provisional legislative assembly in the city of Dera Ismail Khan, after he was leaving a political meeting, two police officials said.

