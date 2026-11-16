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Ex-Bangladesh PM Hasina to return home despite ‘threat of death’

Exiled former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia in 2025, said she would return home in December.

New Delhi – Ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, sentenced to capital punishment after she was toppled in 2024, told AFP on Nov 16 she would return home in December, despite “the threat of death”.

Hasina fled to India in August 2024 after a student-led uprising ended her iron-fisted 15-year rule, and has remained in hiding ever since.

She was sentenced to death in absentia in 2025 after a Bangladeshi court convicted her of crimes against humanity over a deadly crackdown on protesters.

“I am fully aware of the risks I face if I return,” she told AFP in an e-mail interview.

“But I have made my decision, and no threat of death will keep me away from my own country.”

Her insistence on going back comes days after Bangladesh said she would face execution if she returned, adding that she has no further legal recourse after missing the deadline to appeal against her conviction.

The 79-year-old has repeatedly rejected the legitimacy of the trial.

Dhaka has sought her extradition from India, which says the request is under legal review.

Hasina said the stance was “contradictory”.

“For months, they have demanded my return. Yet now that I am taking practical steps to come home, they appear to be more interested in threatening me... than actually allowing it to happen,” she said.

“Frankly, I find these contradictory statements from the Bangladeshi authorities rather revealing.”

‘If death is the price’

Analysts suggest her promise to return is an attempt to remain politically relevant, retain the loyalty of supporters and keep alive a party that once dominated Bangladesh but whose activities are now banned.

She may also be counting on the possibility that the government would find it difficult to execute the daughter of Bangladesh’s founding leader, despite her death sentence.

Hasina denied that her Awami League party was involved in a recent spate of petrol bomb attacks in Bangladesh, as authorities have alleged.

She said she had no intention of seeking India’s assistance to arrange her return.

“Why would I ask another country to extradite me, when I have already decided to return voluntarily?” she said.

“Extradition is a matter between two sovereign states. India will make its own decisions according to its laws, policies and national interests,” she said.

Hasina also faces a string of other charges, including corruption allegations.

“More than 600 false cases have been filed against me,” she said.

Her lawyers had applied for a Bangladeshi passport and national identity card through the country’s high commission in New Delhi, she said.

“I am already making preparations to return to Bangladesh in December,” she said.

“I do not wish to die. I want to live and continue serving my country. But if death is the price I must pay for returning home, I am prepared to face it.” AFP