EVs key to Kolkata's shift away from fossil fuels

KOLKATA - All commercial vehicles in Kolkata must be powered by non-fossil energy from 2030, as the city moves to reduce carbon emissions after endorsing the call for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty in September.

Home to more than 4.5 million inhabitants, the capital city of West Bengal has become one of the largest cities in the world to support the need for a global initiative to eliminate the use of oil, gas and coal. Fossil fuels have been responsible for more than 80 per cent of carbon emissions in the past decade.

The proposal for such a treaty came in 2015 from leaders of the Pacific Islands Development Forum and has gathered momentum over the past few years, with a campaign by the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, which comprises climate policy, legal and other professionals from around the world.

More than 60 cities, including Paris, London and Lima, have backed its call. Besides the Nepalese cities of Dhulikhel and Itahari, Kolkata is the only Asian urban agglomeration on the list currently.

Mr Debasish Kumar, mayor-in-council at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, told The Straits Times that the city will actively promote the use of electric vehicles. This includes the introduction of 2,000 electric buses by 2024.

Electric vehicles have been exempted from registration fees and other taxes since May, and the city is also drafting a comprehensive climate action plan.

Other efforts include wider adoption of solar energy, including for lighting public spaces such as streets and parks, and increasing the city's green cover to reduce its carbon footprint, Mr Kumar said.

"We have tried to introduce many steps that are eco-friendly... but availability of funds is one of the major constraints," he added.

A United Nations climate change report in March flagged Kolkata as one of eight mega cities most vulnerable to disaster-related mortality. The city often faces deadly storms coming in from the Bay of Bengal.

"Kolkata is also a polluted city with heavy dependence on fossil fuels, and its decision to move away shows courage that inspires other cities and governments to come forward," said Mr Harjeet Singh, global engagement director for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative.

"It really matters because India is always under the spotlight with accusations that it is not doing enough (on climate action), even though we know that, in terms of equity and fair share, India is," he told ST.

Mr Vinay Jaju, managing director of the Kolkata-based Switch-ON Foundation that runs the Bengal Clean Air Network, said that while the West Bengal authorities have "their heart in the right place" on fighting climate change, "action doesn't seem to follow". "In some cases, it is the reverse and, in others, it is very slow."

For instance, independent rooftop solar connections are discouraged by the electricity supply companies as this cuts into their revenue, Mr Jaju noted.

Certain eco-friendly transport options are also marginalised in Kolkata, with its historic electric tram network being "systematically taken down" and cycling banned on many of the city's roads, he added.

"It's really sad to see that while people across the world are promoting non-motorised transport to go off fossil fuels, here, we are going the exact opposite way," he said.