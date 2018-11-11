ESM Goh expresses fondness for vest

Singapore's Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong is a fan of the Modi jacket. In June, the former prime minister was seen in a charcoal grey version of the jacket when he and visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Clifford Pier.

He also wore the jacket at the launch of his memoir last Thursday.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on Nov 3, Mr Goh mentioned his fondness for the garment, explaining how it keeps him warm in Singapore's air-conditioned spaces, and suggested that the vest could start "an India fashion fever" in Singapore.

Mr Goh said he had the vest made in India. And when Mr Modi saw him wearing it, four more vests arrived in the post.