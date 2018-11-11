ESM Goh expresses fondness for vest

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong wearing the jacket at the launch of his memoir, Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story, last Thursday. He is seen here with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Published
7 hours ago

Singapore's Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong is a fan of the Modi jacket. In June, the former prime minister was seen in a charcoal grey version of the jacket when he and visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Clifford Pier.

He also wore the jacket at the launch of his memoir last Thursday.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on Nov 3, Mr Goh mentioned his fondness for the garment, explaining how it keeps him warm in Singapore's air-conditioned spaces, and suggested that the vest could start "an India fashion fever" in Singapore.

Mr Goh said he had the vest made in India. And when Mr Modi saw him wearing it, four more vests arrived in the post.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 11, 2018, with the headline 'ESM Goh expresses fondness for vest'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content