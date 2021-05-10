Entrepreneurs team up to extend more lifelines to virus-hit patients

Several Indian start-up entrepreneurs are joining hands to ease the suffering caused by the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the country.

It is now logging over 400,000 new infections and more than 4,100 deaths each day.

Experts say much of the devastation is due to inadequate hospital capacity, oxygen reserves running out in facilities from private hospitals to village health centres, and the chaotic tussles to get everything from scarce vaccines to antibiotics.

Many entrepreneurs and businessmen in India have donated millions to volunteers and non-profit Covid-19 relief efforts, but some have gone further. They are using their tech skills, business networks and operations acumen to build rapidly scalable virtual platforms for everything from medical consultancy to sourcing of essentials.

Nine months ago, Bangalore-based zero-food-waste entrepreneur Krishnan Kasturirangan and a core team of 10 other start-up entrepreneurs formed StepOne, a tech platform with more than 7,000 volunteer doctors. They offer online or phone consultation to patients in home isolation.

"We couldn't just sit back and watch people suffer without healthcare access. Our first aim was to ease the burden on existing hospital infrastructure by filtering out mild Covid-19 patients, who make up 80 per cent of the cases," he added.

StepOne's screening system works in tandem with government health systems currently used by 16 states.

Everyone who tests positive for the coronavirus in cities like Bangalore, Mumbai or Pune gets an automated call from the government, via StepOne, with questions about symptoms. At home or in hospital, they must key in their responses.

Non-medical volunteers then call those with moderate or serious symptoms to verify details, and if needed, allot them a doctor for teleconsultation.

If they need hospitalisation, the case is submitted to the government's bed allotment system.

Mr Kasturirangan said that as the second wave of infections peaks, StepOne is working on an additional care protocol for patients who need hospitalisation but are stuck at home due to non-availability of beds.

"We're trying to get doctors with Covid-19 experience to stretch a patient's ability to survive until he gets allocated a bed," he added.

Four other entrepreneurs, led by Mr Lalit Pai, founder of Medwell Ventures and Cytecare hospitals, are focusing attention on quickly increasing the number of oxygen-supported and critical care beds.

Their non-profit Humanist Centre for Medicine is raising funds to build two temporary 50-bed units in Managed Covid Care Centres in Bangalore with oxygen concentrators for patients who have moderate symptoms. Each centre will cost $200,000 to set up.

In Delhi, where hospitals are having to turn away breathless patients for want of oxygen, nine start-up founders from the Gurgaon suburb launched Mission Oxygen on April 23 to import 6,000 concentrators.

Last Thursday, the first shipment of 800 arrived from China, and were sent to hospitals and nursing homes, said Mr Varun Aggarwal, founder of start-up Designhill and trustee of the group called Democracy People Foundation.

Another group of entrepreneurs, ACT Grants, is also trying to import and distribute 50,000 oxygen concentrators. Their dashboard for the demand and supply of such items shows that India needs 364,744 high-and low-flow types but only 2,764 are deployed countrywide.

Believing that the long-term strategy to fight Covid-19 is through mass vaccination, a dozen other start-up founders set up IndiaVaccine early last month to map the 58,000 inoculation centres in Bangalore.

The two approved shots in the country - Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin - are in short supply, even as everyone over 18 is now eligible to get the jab. People are thronging vaccination centres as their last defence against a severe case of Covid-19.

"But some popular vaccination centres run out fast, while smaller ones that don't get enough people end up wasting opened vials of vaccine," said Mr Nameet Potnis, a fintech entrepreneur and member of the core team of IndiaVaccine.

The tech platform collates data on vaccine availability in each centre from Cowin, the centralised government portal to book appointments for jabs, but has also mobilised about 2,000 volunteers - students, housewives and corporate staff - to make phone calls to verify if the vials are available or when they will be replenished.

"Our excitement is not about technological innovation but ensuring that vaccination is inclusive. Next, we will widely distribute myth busters and scientific messages to educate people about vaccines," said Mr Kartik Parija of IndiaVaccine, who is also co-founder of Adori Labs, a media-tech platform that enables audio creators to be successful.