Enough with your don’ts. Fix the system instead, say angry Indian women demanding safety

Students in Delhi protested on Sept 25, demanding better safety for women in public places following the rape of a minor at a park in the city on Sept 21.

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU - The Siri Fort Road is one of Delhi’s most upscale and quiet neighbourhoods, lined by a leafy park, cafes, educational establishments and some of the city’s most expensive homes.

On the afternoon of September 25, this posh idyll was shaken by sloganeering from hundreds of college-going women chanting “Tod ke rakh do woh samaaj, naari jisme bandhi hai aaj!” – Smash the society that shackles women today.

Several such protest marches have happened in Delhi, following the rape of a 17-year-old school girl on September 21 by three men at a public park near an all-women’s college and the Lotus Temple, one of the city’s best known tourist landmarks.

All three accused have been arrested, but this has not dulled the harsh spotlight this recent rape case, one of many such recent sexual assaults nationwide, has cast on women’s safety in Delhi and beyond.

Today, angry young Indian women are shouting louder and more creatively to say that not only have authorities failed to protect them, society too has let them down.

“We want safety and we want reassurance from the government that these kinds of heinous crimes do not happen again,” said Mitali Pandita, a 20-year-old political science undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, as she protested at the rally on September 25.

Placards such as “Dear System Do Your F***ing Job” and “Don’t Tell Me How to Dress, Tell Them Not to Rape” signalled the seething anger among protesters over the government’s failure to prevent recurring cases of sexual assault and societal attempts to victim-blame.

“ It’s okay, you can’t give us clean air; you can’t give us clean roads and water. Just give us safety; that’s basic , dude ,” added Pandita.

Also protesting that day was Ravisha Kushwaha, a 19-year-old undergraduate history student who marched holding a banner that read “History Repeats Itself If You Stay Silent”, a reference to the infamous “ Nirbhaya ” gang rape that shocked Delhi nearly 14 years ago.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student was beaten, gang raped, and tortured in a moving private bus in the city in which she was travelling with her male friend.

Better known by her pseudonym Nirbhaya, or the ‘fearless one’, because of Indian laws that prohibit naming rape survivors, she died on December 29 in Singapore, where she had been airlifted to for treatment.

“It has been 14 years since then, but we are still at square one,” Kushwaha told The Straits Times.

In August 2026, another gang-rape case in the National Capital Region of Delhi revived the ghastly “Nirbhaya” memories when a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped on a moving bus by its driver and conductor. The accused have been arrested.

The following month, a 17-year-old was also gang-raped and murdered by a group of four teenagers who later dumped her body in a field in Northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar. All four alleged perpetrators have been arrested.

These “series of deeply disturbing” crimes prompted the country’s top court on September 29 to pull up the Delhi government and its police for the “systemic failure” to guarantee basic safety, while observing that public places such as parks cannot become “zones of high risk” to citizens. The court also ordered an immediate audit of vulnerable public spaces in the city.

Among the protesters’ many demands are better law enforcement and stricter punishment for convicted perpetrators of sexual assault that can serve as deterrent. They are also demanding enhanced camera surveillance and better street lighting at secluded spots in the city.

Despite stricter anti-rape laws introduced since 2012 and efforts to improve policing, most women don’t feel safer, said Saumya Singh, a 19-year-old journalism student: “This (cases of sexual assault) happens every day in every place we can think of. We are not safe in our homes, we are not safe in our colleges, we are not safe on the roads.”

Nationwide, 29,536 cases of rape were reported in 2024, down from nearly 32,000 in 2021 – but this still means an average 84 cases a day, three every hour. In addition, the number of rape victims under the age of 18 has risen sharply, rising from 10,934 in 2015 to 43,675 in 2024.

The country’s conviction rate of less than 30% of rape cases is low, but only 2% cases sent to trial led to a conviction in the same year, highlighting systemic delays in justice delivery. P ending trial cases have piled up over the years – they stand at more than 185,000.

At times, even resources meant to address concerns around women’s safety have not been put to full use. Several projects cleared under the ‘Nirbhaya Fund’ - a dedicated financial corpus set up by the government to enhance women’s security - have yet to spend a single rupee, while about 16% of the 79.9 billion rupees (S$1.06 billion) set aside under this fund since 2013-14 remains unutilised.

The pressure of feeling unsafe goes beyond physical assault, as women endure street harassment, verbal and online abuse with sexual innuendo and must constantly look over their shoulders when in public, especially after dark.

“We have to always be on a call or just text our parents that we are out, and we have to let them know that, okay, we have reached now,” added Pandita, a student at LSR who moved to Delhi from the northern Indian city of Jammu to study in 2024. She wore a mask to the protest because she feared someone could identify her and attack her later.

Anger has also mounted among protesting women after the Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College, the institution located near the park where the minor was gang-raped in Delhi, suspended in-person classes temporarily on September 22 and 23 . Regular classes resumed following protests.

Critics saw the move as an attempt to keep women away from public spaces rather than deal with the problem at hand. “We have come a long way from our hometowns to study here, not to just stay indoors,” said an angry Pandita.

Other than Delhi, protests against sexual assaults also hit the Lovely Professional Univesity, a private institution in Punjab, following reports of a woman allegedly raped on campus last week, prompting the authorities to shut down the university for 10 days September 28 onwards.

“It is sad that even after all these decades, the system does not work for women without protests,” Uma Chakravarti , a historian and filmmaker who has led several women’s movements in India, told ST.

But however large or loud, protests alone won’t cut it anymore, said Mumbai-based lawyer Naksi Timbadia, 22, who posts on Instagram against “rape culture” and runs a feminist reading circle called Her Autonomy in eight Indian cities.

She said that young women like her must push back harder, while also talking about consent, freedom, feminism and building solidarity online and offline on a daily basis.

“Injustice is systemic, so feminism and resistance has entered our day to day life,” she told ST, adding that she “refuses to carry the shame or police myself in order to be safe”.

This means owning bodily autonomy, that is speaking about consent on dates and wearing what she wants such as a bikini on an Indian beach despite some men staring at her . It also involves occupying public space when and where women are discouraged, including walking with friends in the city at night, reading in the park, or being “not too timid” online.

Timbadia filed a police complaint in 2025 against a man who threatened her on Instagram to track her down and throw acid on her face – despite the Mumbai police advising her to “let it go”. She also filed four other police complaints against men harassing her and her friends on the street and on the local train.

When she attends her trials, she now posts videos of the crumbling local courts, documenting the hostile judicial infrastructure that exhausts women pursuing sexual assault cases: “Do I go to work or study or spend hours attending hearings that are cancelled last minute, in spit-stained buildings with unusable women’s restrooms, standing just 10 feet away from my perpetrator?”

Chakravarti, the historian, noted that over the decades, women’s resistance in India has evolved from battling sexual violence cases to claiming “the inherent right to say no”. The 85-year-old’s documentary on feminist movements in India, Voh Subah Hami Se Aayegi (That Dawn That We Will Bring), captures this shift.

“With sex culturally seen only as a function of reproduction or marriage, rape and sexual violence was considered wrong only in certain circumstances, coded by marriage, caste, age, social standing, clothes worn.”

From there, Indian feminists have powerfully managed to conceptualise revolutionary ideas of bodily autonomy and sexual consent, and successfully put it in the law,” said Chakravarti.

She admitted that translating these ideas into everyday acceptance was a harder fight, which is why protests for women’s safety continued.

“Sexual mores have liberalised in part of Indian society. But most people, especially men, have not internalised consent or a woman’s agency,” she said.

So, the long struggle continues, albeit in new forms.

If India’s Olympic wrestlers protested in Delhi against a politician for sexually harassing them for years, digital native college students are regularly calling out misogyny and celebrating their freedom online.

As Timbadia says: “Patriarchy has repackaged itself, so feminism also has to.”