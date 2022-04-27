Eleven in Indian religious procession die after freak electrocution

People gather around a chariot that was damaged after a high-voltage power wire fell on it in Thanjavur on April 27, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
21 min ago

MUMBAI (REUTERS) - A freak electrocution in southern India killed at least 11 people, including two children, when their vehicle snagged overhead transmission lines and burst into flame as they rode in a religious procession, the authorities said on Wednesday (April 27).

More than a dozen people were also injured in the district of Thanjavur in the southern state of Tamil Nadu after the vehicle, a 2.7m-high structure fashioned in the form of a chariot and pulled by worshippers, hit the high-voltage lines.

"I hope those injured recover soon," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, as he offered condolences to the bereaved.

Some of the injured were hurt in falls following the electric shock, and others, who scrambled to escape the flames, when they jumped from the chariot, which carried statues of Hindu deities in addition to the devotees.

The chariot, which had been wending its way back to a nearby temple, was left a charred ruin.

Fire engines and local officials joined the rescue effort.

More On This Topic
Father heroically saved son after electric shock from Toa Payoh lamp post
SP PowerGrid fined $150,000 for electrocution death at Kranji worksite

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top