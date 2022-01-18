Election campaigns in India go digital amid Omicron spread

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is creating 30-second reels to amplify its messages and target opponents while the Congress party has held a Facebook chit-chat session with women voters, as election campaigning goes online amid the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in poll-bound states.

The Election Commission (EC) has asked parties to roll out virtual campaigns, and has banned roadshows and rallies while allowing door-to-door campaigning till Jan 22 in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.