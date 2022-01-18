Election campaigns in India go digital amid Omicron spread

BJP has early mover advantage, but strong digital campaigns don't always lead to wins

India Bureau Chief In New Delhi
Updated
Published
4 min ago
India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is creating 30-second reels to amplify its messages and target opponents while the Congress party has held a Facebook chit-chat session with women voters, as election campaigning goes online amid the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in poll-bound states.

The Election Commission (EC) has asked parties to roll out virtual campaigns, and has banned roadshows and rallies while allowing door-to-door campaigning till Jan 22 in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 18, 2022, with the headline Election campaigns in India go digital amid Omicron spread.