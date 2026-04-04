Eight dead after earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Afghanistan

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Heavy rains at the end of March in Afghanistan caused severe flooding and killed at least 45 people.

ISLAMABAD - Eight people were killed and one child was injured on April 3 when a house collapsed in Kabul following an earthquake in Afghanistan, the National Disaster Management Authority said.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on April 3, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 177km, GFZ said.

Strong tremors were felt in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, Kabul in Afghanistan and the Indian capital New Delhi, according to Reuters witnesses.

Afghanistan, hemmed in by rugged mountains, is prone to a range of natural disasters. Its earthquakes are the most deadly, killing about 560 people on average each year.

A powerful 6.3-magnitude quake in the country in November left at least 27 dead and destroyed hundreds of houses.

In March, heavy rain triggered severe flooding in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province and caused buildings to collapse, killing at least 45 people and injuring 74. REUTERS