Economic opportunities, education necessary to fight militancy: Daily Star

DHAKA (THE DAILY STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A study recently conducted by the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police has revealed some eye-opening findings related to militancy, including the fact that economic hardships are pushing people down the path of radicalism.

By analysing the data collected from 1,217 militants, arrested in connection with militancy and terrorism between 2001 and 2020 in three metropolitan cities and eight divisions, the ATU has found that poor socioeconomic status and religious bigotry have dragged these people-mostly aged between 31 and 40 years-into militancy.

According to the study, eight out of every 10 militants arrested in the last two decades came from poor socioeconomic backgrounds and from the country's northern districts. The ATU has also looked into the militant outfits' recruitment strategy and found that the extremist groups recruit a significant number of their operatives by "misinterpreting religion" and using online platforms.

That people from low-income backgrounds would be easy targets of militant outfits should not come as a shock. That is why the study found a large population from our northern region to be involved in militancy, as they are lagging behind economically compared to the rest of the country.

While the study has identified the presence of many madrasas in some areas of the northern region to be a reason for the growth of extremism, it has also found that 80 per cent of militants are from mainstream education backgrounds. That means that we need to broaden our perspective while talking about fighting terrorism and militancy, rather than identifying and focusing on any specific group.

Blind faith or religious bigotry is, no doubt, closely related to education-or lack thereof. And that needs to be dealt with through special attention to what is being taught at our education institutions and at home. We also need to understand the fact that many people are joining these outfits to earn a living after being influenced by people who are misinterpreting religion, as stated in the report.

The research by the ATU is certainly helpful in understanding and tackling militancy in the country. So, to root out this menace, more comprehensive research should be carried out on a continuing basis.

While the ATU has made some recommendations to tackle militancy, such as keeping a constant watch on the activities of militants hiding abroad and those who have gone into hiding after securing bail from courts, enhancing cyber intelligence, etc - all of which are important-the government should also focus on reducing poverty and making education accessible to everyone to effectively fight militancy.

Meanwhile, strengthening counter-radicalisation and de-radicalisation activities, ensuring assistance and security of militants trying to get back to normal life, and rehabilitation programmes are all equally important as well.