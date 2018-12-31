Early results show Bangladesh PM heading for landslide win

DHAKA • Early results showed that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was headed for a landslide victory in the general election yesterday, local TV reported.

According to Channel 24, which is compiling results from around the country, Ms Hasina raced into a clear lead, quickly securing 19 seats against zero for the opposition.

The opposition has rejected the election results and demanded a fresh vote.

"We urge the election commission to void this farcical result immediately," opposition leader Kamal Hossain said. "We are demanding that a fresh election is held under a neutral government as early as possible," he added.

Meanwhile, election-related violence killed 17 people yesterday, a police spokesman said, including seven people from the ruling party and five from the opposition alliance. Spokesman Sohel Rana also said that more than 20 people were injured.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS