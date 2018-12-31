Early results show Bangladesh PM heading for landslide win

DHAKA • Early results showed that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was headed for a landslide victory in the general election yesterday, local TV reported.
According to Channel 24, which is compiling results from around the country, Ms Hasina raced into a clear lead, quickly securing 19 seats against zero for the opposition.
The opposition has rejected the election results and demanded a fresh vote.
"We urge the election commission to void this farcical result immediately," opposition leader Kamal Hossain said. "We are demanding that a fresh election is held under a neutral government as early as possible," he added.
Meanwhile, election-related violence killed 17 people yesterday, a police spokesman said, including seven people from the ruling party and five from the opposition alliance. Spokesman Sohel Rana also said that more than 20 people were injured.