DPM Heng Swee Keat pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhiat memorial

NEW DELHI • Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary by visiting his memorial in India's capital city.

Mr Heng is on a visit to India and is accompanied by Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for National Development, and Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Minister of State for National Development and Manpower.

"Together with Desmond Lee and Zaqy Mohamad, we paid our respects at Raj Ghat - a memorial built on the spot where Gandhi was cremated on the bank of River Yamuna," Mr Heng posted on Facebook. "Gandhi's ideas, including equality and inclusivity, as well as his strong belief in non-violence, are very much aligned with Singapore's ideals. May Gandhi's life and ideals continue to inspire us all, as we continue to build social cohesion, mutual understanding and respect, regardless of race, language or religion."

Mr Heng, who is also the Minister for Finance, will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders and businessmen during his visit. He will co-chair the World Economic Forum India Economic Summit and speak on ties between South Asia and Asean.