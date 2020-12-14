Dozens of Taleban militants killed in attacks in Kandahar

KANDAHAR • Dozens of Taleban fighters were killed in fierce overnight fighting between Afghan forces and militants who attacked checkpoints in the insurgent bastion of Kandahar.

Officials yesterday said Taleban militants attacked checkpoints in five districts surrounding the city of Kandahar, with Afghan forces countering with heavy air and ground assaults.

"The security forces repulsed the attack, killing 51 terrorists and wounding nine," the ministry of defence said, without disclosing how many casualties there were among government forces.

Seven members of a family were also killed in an Afghan air strike in one of the districts, said a local official on condition of anonymity.

The ministry of defence said it was investigating the incident.

Since a United States-Taleban deal in February, the insurgents have not carried out major attacks on key cities but have launched near-daily assaults against Afghan forces in rural areas. The recent surge in violence comes as the Taleban and Afghan government engage in peace talks.

The negotiations started on Sept 12, in the Qatari capital of Doha, but on Saturday, the two sides announced a pause until Jan 5.

In recent months, Kabul has seen several deadly attacks claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militant group, including a rocket attack on Saturday that killed one civilian. Yesterday, a bomb planted in a vehicle killed two civilians in the capital, the police said.

