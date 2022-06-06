Dozens killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh container depot fire

A massive fire swept through an inland container depot in southeastern Bangladesh, killing at least 49 people and injuring more than 300, officials said yesterday.

The fire broke out at a container facility on Saturday night at Sitakunda, 40km from the port city of Chittagong, triggering a huge blast and multiple container explosions subsequently at the site, officials said.

Firefighters were still scrambling to put out the fire yesterday afternoon as chemical-filled containers were still exploding, said fire service officials.

The explosion shook the neighbourhood and shattered glasses of windows of nearby buildings, local residents said.

The death toll could rise as some of the injured are in critical condition, said Chittagong civil surgeon Elias Hossain.

Social media was flooded with appeals for emergency blood donations, he said, adding that five firefighters died and at least 50 others, including 10 policemen, were injured.

