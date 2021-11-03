Dozens killed as blasts and gunfire hit Kabul hospital

KABUL • At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in an attack on Afghanistan's biggest military hospital yesterday which saw two heavy blasts followed up by gunmen assaulting the site in Kabul, officials said.

The explosions took place at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital and were followed immediately by an assault from a group of gunmen, said Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi.

Four of the attackers were killed by Taliban security forces and a fifth was captured, he said.

The blasts add to a growing list of attacks and killings since the Taliban completed its victory over the previous Western-backed government in August, undermining the group's claim to have restored security to Afghanistan after decades of war.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the operation was typical of the complex attacks mounted by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militant group.

It follows a string of bombings by the group which has emerged as the biggest threat to Taliban control of Afghanistan.

A Taliban security official, who asked not to be named, said at least 25 people had been killed and more than 50 hurt in the assault but there was no officially confirmed casualty toll.

Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the explosions near the former diplomatic zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of the city, and witnesses said at least two helicopters were flying over the area.

A health worker at the hospital who managed to escape said he heard a large explosion, followed by a couple of minutes of gunfire. Ten minutes later, there was a second, larger explosion, he said. He said it was unclear if the blasts and the gunfire were inside the sprawling hospital complex.

