'Double mutant variant' detected in India

NEW DELHI • India has detected a new "double mutant variant" of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said yesterday, adding to concern as the government struggles with the highest single-day tally of new infections and deaths this year.

Genome sequencing and analysis of samples from Maharashtra state found mutations in the virus that do not match previously catalogued "variants of concern" (VOCs), the ministry said in a statement.

Maharashtra is one of India's worst-affected states, but the ministry said it was not clear if the new variant was causing an upsurge there or in other states.

"Though VOCs and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish a direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some states," said the ministry.

India has already reported several cases of a variant first detected in Britain, as well as ones first found in South Africa and Brazil.

India yesterday reported 47,262 new infections over a 24-hour period, the highest since early November, taking its overall tally to 11.7 million cases. Only the United States and Brazil have higher caseloads.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in India in the previous 24 hours rose to 275, the most this year, taking the total to 160,441, government data showed.

Several states announced a ban on large gatherings ahead of the Hindu festival of Holi this weekend.

The Ministry of Health said states were "strongly advised" to restrict public observation of festivals.

"Any laxity at this point in ensuring strict adherence to contain the spread of Covid-19 may result in losing the impetus and benefits that our country has gained so far in managing the virus," it said.

Alarmed by the surge, the federal government has announced it was expanding its nationwide inoculation campaign to include everyone above the age of 45 and appealed to people to get vaccinated.

Total vaccinations in India are ranked as the world's third-highest, behind the US and China, but its ranking is low on a per capita basis, the Our World in Data website showed.

