Disaster tourism: Blackouts, shortages hit Sri Lanka recovery hopes

MIRISSA, SRI LANKA (AFP) - In a Sri Lankan beach guesthouse blacked out by a power cut, the owner's son illuminates a printed Wifi password with his phone for two European backpackers. A moment later the trio grasp the gesture's futility.

Electricity stoppages, petrol queues and escalating protests are threatening hopes that a tourism revival could help arrest the island nation's intensifying financial crisis.

After being ravaged by civil war for decades the country's coconut palm-lined beaches and exotic wildlife more recently made it a popular stomping ground for both high-end globetrotters and budget travellers.

Tourism became crucial to the economy - its pandemic-enforced closure underlies the foreign exchange shortage that is the root cause of the current situation.

But now the effects of the crisis are putting in jeopardy the industry that is a key element of any possible solution, with many smaller operators expecting to hit the wall soon.

"Because of the power cuts, we can't serve our customers," the darkened hostel's owner Dilip Sandaruwan told AFP. "They're not satisfied and they're asking for lower prices."

His guesthouse a short walk from the beach in the languid coastal town of Mirissa has few reservations, and his family are struggling to pay the interest on borrowings taken to weather the Covid years - let alone the principal.

"We are always tense," Mr Sandaruwan said. "We don't know how to pay back our loans, but the banks are putting a lot of pressure on us."

Similar tales of woe echo among business owners up and down Mirissa's back lanes.

Guests gripe about sweating through tropical nights without air conditioning, hoteliers cannot access online booking platforms, and restaurants fret over how to cater to western tastes when they struggle to source imported coffee.

Worsening fuel shortages are making it harder to move around the country, with long lines of motorbike taxis snarled outside service stations waiting for scarce petrol.

"I never let the foreigners know that there is a problem with the fuel," said motorboat tour company owner Pradeep Chandana De Silva.

He sends staff out before dawn each day to hunt for diesel to ferry tourists across the mangrove lagoons of Balapitiya, pointing out cormorants and baby crocodiles along the way.

"At the moment the situation is okay, but if there's longer queues and less fuel, it will be terrible for the entire industry," he said.