Digging deep to boost defences in high-tension frontier zone

ATAL ROHTANG TUNNEL (India) • A tunnel nearing completion in the Indian Himalayas will slash by hours the time it takes troops to reach the Chinese border, part of an infrastructure blitz by New Delhi that has gathered pace since a bloody border clash.

The nuclear-armed Asian giants blame each other for a brutal high-altitude battle in June that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and an unspecified number of Chinese casualties.

Both sides have sent massive troop reinforcements, but India has also stepped up its activities behind the front lines - belatedly so, analysts say. Its stepped-up infrastructure programme includes roads and bridges as well as high-altitude helipads and airstrips for civilian and military aircraft.

The showpiece is a US$400 million (S$543.4 million) tunnel in Himachal Pradesh state, providing an all-weather route for military convoys to avoid a 50km trudge through mountain passes that are snowbound in winter and subject to frequent landslides.

From late this month, what used to be a four-hour, winding, high-altitude crossing will be cut to a 10-minute dash through the mountains in the state-of-the-art tunnel.

"There have been times on the pass route when vehicles have broken down, causing traffic jams of even six to eight hours," said Lieutenant-General Harpal Singh, head of India's Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

"This tunnel and the other infrastructure plans change a lot for the troops," he told Agence France-Presse.

Labourers are working overtime to get the tunnel ready before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to open it later this month.

Currently, essential items such as arms, ammunition and food have to be transported up in bulk before winter starts in an area where temperatures can plunge to minus 40 deg C.

Constructed at an altitude of more than 3,000m and stretching 9km, the Atal Rohtang Tunnel is also a feat of engineering a decade in the making - freezing winter temperatures meant work could be done only from April to September.

BRO says it has built more strategic roads - most in the high-tension zone next to China - in the last four years than in the previous decade and aims to complete 15 more key routes by the end of next year.

Labourers are upgrading a recently completed 250km stretch parallel to the Chinese frontier that cuts journey times from Ladakh's capital Leh from one week to less than a day. Significantly, by next month, all bridges along the route will be able to support the weight of a 70-tonne T-90 tank on a trailer, or a truck carrying a surface-to-air missile, according to press reports.

There are several strategic high-altitude tunnels as well as 125 bridges at different stages of planning in the states of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim bordering Tibet and Xinjiang.

Besides the strategic value, the improvements will also be life-changing for people who can be cut off from the rest of India for months in winter. This will boost the local economy and attract more people to the sparsely populated area, and so make it less prone to cross-border incursions by the Chinese, the government hopes.

