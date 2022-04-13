Derided by Imran Khan as US puppet, new Pakistan PM bets on centrism

ISLAMABAD • To Pakistan's ousted leader Imran Khan, the new prime minister is simply a "slave of America" who conspired with the US to remove his government and reorient the nation's foreign policy.

Yet those close to Mr Shehbaz Sharif, chosen by lawmakers on Monday after Mr Khan was removed in a no-confidence vote, describe a man adept at balancing ties between powerful actors, whether it be the United States, China, Russia or even Pakistan's military, which staged a coup against his brother more than two decades ago.

"Shehbaz Sharif would really like to pursue friendly relationships with all countries," said Mr Miftah Ismail, a former finance minister who worked with Mr Sharif when he headed Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province.

"We would love to have good relations with the US and China, and of course, Russia."

Mr Sharif's ability to reset Pakistan's foreign policy will be much harder after Mr Khan accused the US of pushing for his ouster, stoking anti-Americanism in a bid to delegitimise the new government and return to power in an election that must be held by August 2023.

Mr Khan rallied supporters on Sunday to protest against what he called "US-backed regime change", and dozens of lawmakers in his party resigned on Monday to pressure Mr Sharif. The discord threatens to complicate Mr Sharif's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure the US$3 billion (S$4 billion) remaining from a loan programme to shore up the nation's finances.

Pakistan's stocks and rupee soared on Monday on optimism at obtaining the funds, which were held up after Mr Khan cut fuel and electricity prices to help the country's 230 million people cope with Asia's second-fastest inflation.

Even before taking power, Mr Sharif found himself on the defensive. When speaking last month about the importance of good US ties for Pakistan's economic prospects, his remark that "beggars can't be choosers" triggered Mr Khan's taunts.

Mr Sharif later clarified the comments by saying "true independence comes from self-reliance".

The exchange showed the challenges facing a politician who has often been more comfortable working behind the scenes rather than on stage as a fiery political orator.

Whereas Mr Khan built up a personality cult stemming from his fame as a former cricket star, Mr Sharif has said he would defer to his older brother Nawaz and other key party leaders if they disagreed with his proposals on foreign and economic policy.

"Shehbaz is known for being a sharp and efficient manager and leader - but he's never been prime minister," said Dr Michael Kugelman, senior associate for South Asia at the Washington-based Wilson Centre. "Like Khan, he'll be put to the test if faced with a post he's never held before, with all the immense challenges that come with that and especially in an environment of hyper partisanship and serious economic crisis."

In his first remarks after taking power, Mr Sharif said he would hold a public hearing on Mr Khan's claims that the US sent his government a threatening letter, and vowed to resign "if there is any iota of conspiracy".

Mr Sharif pledged good ties with "all-weather friend" China while also seeking better ties with the US and Europe.

He made no mention of the IMF as he vowed to turn Pakistan into "a paradise for investment through wonderful policies".

He said of the US: "Our relations have seen upheavals, no doubt. At times, our ties saw some confusion but does that mean we should ruin our relations with them? No, we would have to maintain these relations on the basis of equality."

Before Mr Khan's ouster, the US denied his claims of a foreign conspiracy and said it respects Pakistan's constitutional process.

On Monday, ahead of the Parliament vote, Chinese Foreign Minister spokesman Zhao Lijian said Pakistan would remain an "iron-clad" partner no matter who took power.

One major decision facing the new leader will be whether to give General Qamar Javed Bajwa an extension as army chief when his term expires in November.

Mr Khan had publicly sparred with Gen Bajwa over military promotions and was said to favour a rival for the top job, leading to the deterioration of a relationship that had helped him stay in power.

"Overall, a reset in foreign policy will take time, given the baggage of the past couple of decades," said Dr Kamran Bokhari, director at the Washington-based New Lines Institution for Strategy and Policy. "Especially the damage done during Imran Khan's government."

BLOOMBERG