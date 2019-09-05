Dengue cases soar in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi patients suffering from dengue fever being treated at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka this week. The number of dengue infections in Bangladesh has soared over the past month. A total of 50,974 people were infected last month, The Daily Star quoted an official from the Directorate-General of Health Services as saying on Tuesday. That is more than the total of 50,166 known dengue cases from 2000 to last year, the official said. Experts have warned that dengue could spread further in the next two months because weather conditions are expected to be suitable for the breeding of the Aedes mosquitoes, which carry the disease.