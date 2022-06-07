Demand grows in India for national guarantee of urban employment

NEW DELHI - It has been four days since daily wage worker Phoolchand Ram last found work. Last Thursday (June 2), the 61-year-old hoped the day would bring him some work when he set out again at 8am for a spot in Old Delhi, where a few hundred workers congregate every morning waiting for potential employers.

But that lucky break never came. "There are more than 20 people for every one job that is offered," said Mr Ram, who earns about 350 rupees (S$6.20) for a day's work at construction sites and for performing other odd jobs.

"Whether someone gets work or not depends entirely on luck… There's never been a month where I have had more than 10 days of work," he added.

It is the welfare of the urban poor such as Mr Ram that has led to growing calls for a national urban employment guarantee scheme in India. Their existence has become more precarious than ever before because of the pandemic's economic rout and mounting inflation in recent months.

"Such a scheme is necessary," Mr Ram said. If not for the government-run shelter where he eats and sleeps for free, he would have to "go hungry and die or beg for survival".

The idea for such a programme was even raised in a report released last month and drafted for the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

Referring to lower labour force participation rates (LFPR) in urban areas than in rural India, the State of Inequality in India report called for a scheme offering guaranteed employment to surplus labour in towns and cities. In 2019-20, the urban LFPR stood at 49.3 per cent, compared with 55.5 in rural areas.

Unemployment rates have been higher in urban than rural India for as many as 10 months since June last year, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. Last month it was 8.21 per cent for urban India, falling from a high of 10.08 per cent in June 2021. The rates for rural India, on the other hand, were 6.62 per cent and 8.75 per cent respectively for those months.

India has run a national rural employment guarantee scheme since 2006, which, despite niggling problems in its implementation including corruption, has been widely acknowledged as a social security net for locals in Indian villages, especially during lean agricultural seasons.

While the central government has not announced any plans for a countrywide urban employment guarantee programme, the idea has found acceptance in certain states that have launched such schemes, including some that have introduced them since the pandemic.

The north-western state of Rajasthan launched one last month, becoming the sixth state to currently have such a programme. It provides 100 days of employment to needy families in urban areas.

The 25th Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, in a report last August, said there was an "imperative need" for such a scheme in urban areas and noted that "unlike employment generation programmes in rural areas, the plight of urban poor has not got much attention of the government".

Dr Amit Basole, who heads the Centre for Sustainable Employment (CSE) at Azim Premji University in Bangalore, told The Straits Times that such a scheme at the national level would not just help people cope with the pandemic's shock but also shield them from further crises.

A survey of 3,000 slum households in Bangalore by the university last November found that job and income losses persisted well past the 2020 lockdown. As many as 10 per cent of the men and 15 per cent of the women surveyed were out of work even as late as October 2021.

"A national employment guarantee scheme is necessary in order to be better prepared so that we don't see the kind of migrant crisis that we saw in 2020," Dr Basole said.