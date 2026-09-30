Delhi’s ‘chonkiest’ dogs battle for hearts and a crown

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(From left) Tara, Googoo and Hero are among the top contenders in the competition.

An offbeat online poll has India’s capital buzzing, as thousands of voters and enthusiastic supporters rally behind their choice of Delhi’s “chonkiest” dog – a beauty contest in which being a well-loved heavyweight is exactly the point.

It all started as a joke spun by Fat Dogs of Delhi, an Instagram page dedicated to the city’s most corpulent canines.

The person behind the account – a Delhi University journalism student who prefers to remain anonymous – invited her followers to nominate their favourite neighbourhood dogs.

Sixty-four paunchy pooches were shortlisted. Thousands of votes were cast , and an unexpectedly spirited election with national reach unfolded.

There were campaign posters and endorsement videos. Campaigners from as far away as Kerala and Kolkata also created memes to drum up votes for their favourites.

The Instagram page blew up, fattening its fan base from 1,500 to nearly 100,000 since voting started.

“I did not expect it to blow up to this extent for sure,” the page’s founder told the BBC. “I love the sense of community that we have right now.”

The candidates’ names have not been lacking in imagination and puns.

For example, Dahi Bhalli takes her name from an Indian street food of soft savoury doughnut soaked in yoghurt and tamarind sauce.

Mahakutteshwar’s name combines religious wordplay with the Hindi word for dog.

Then there is Kutta Singh – essentially “Dog Singh” – whose name leaves little room for confusion about what he stands for.

Among the best-known contenders is Googoo, a 46kg mixed-breed dog staying at an animal-care centre, where he is on a supervised weight-loss regimen. His meals are regulated, and he receives regular medical checks. Supporters have nevertheless declared him the “GOAT” – greatest of all time.

Voting began on Sept 24.

A tongue-in-cheek contest on Instagram has turned into a spirited election, with fans creating posters like these. PHOTOS: FAT DOGS OF DELHI/INSTAGRAM

In the first round, the 64 contestants were divided into 32 groups, and voters had to choose one from each. The 32 who won then progressed to the next step and the losers were knocked out of the running .

Further elimination rounds were held. On Sept 30, only eight remained in the final race for the crown.

Finding a home in the streets

Many contestants have no single owner. They live on Delhi’s streets, where networks of residents, shopkeepers and workers share the duties of feeding them, naming them and watching over their health.

Two of the dogs taking part died while the polling was under way, prompting tributes from people who had been following and voting for them.

But the lighthearted campaign has also faced criticism from those who see it as celebrating obesity in dogs.

Being overweight can contribute to a host of problems in dogs and shorten their lives. Critics also expressed worry that celebrating their size could encourage people to overfeed them.

The organiser told the BBC that she hopes to turn the attention into actual help for stray dogs.

The contest unfolds against a serious problem in India’s capital.

Delhi has an estimated 1 million stray dogs. Many are cherished neighbourhood companions, while dog bites, aggressive packs and rabies fears leave other residents anxious.

In August 2025, India’s Supreme Court eased a shelter-removal order, allowing sterilised and vaccinated dogs to return, with exceptions for aggressive dogs and those suspected of having rabies.

Many of those campaigning for the dogs say the contest has put the focus on the more affectionate side of Delhi’s relationship with the animals.

For the final round , the organisers plan to set up ballot boxes at three locations across Delhi, staffed by volunteers, allowing people to vote for their favourite dog in person as well as online.

Then on Oct 1, Delhi will crown its “chonkiest” dog.