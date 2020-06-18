Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for Covid-19 after negative result

NEW DELHI (XINHUA) - Health minister of Indian capital city Delhi Satyendar Jain on Wednesday (June 17) tested positive for Covid-19.

"Today my Covid-19 test found to be positive," Mr Jain wrote on twitter.

On Tuesday Jain tested negative for Covid-19.

However, following the persistence of Covid-19 symptoms, he was tested again on Wednesday.

On Monday Jain was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing.

"Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," Mr Jain had earlier tweeted.

Mr Jain has been in meetings with the senior leadership of the Delhi government, including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Mr Jain had also attended a meeting with federal home minister Amit Shah.

Last week, Mr Kejriwal had gone into self-isolation at his home after he had a bout of fever and complained of sore throat. Mr Kejriwal had tested negative for Covid-19.

Delhi has the third-highest number of infections in India with 44,688 Covid-19 cases and 1,837 fatalities till date.