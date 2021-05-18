Delhi Chief Minister urges flight suspension with Singapore over 'new Covid-19 strain'

NEW DELHI - An Indian politician has come under fire for asking the central government to cancel flights with Singapore, claiming that a "new strain" of Covid-19 in the city state is "dangerous" for children.

This prompted Indian aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri to say there is no cause for alarm as international flights have been halted since March last year.

Writing on his Twitter account in Hindi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also claimed that the new variant could result in a third wave in India.

"The new form of Corona that came to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government are air services with Singapore to be cancelled with immediate effect and prioritise the options for vaccinating children at the earliest," he tweeted.

It is not known what new variant Mr Kejriwal was referring to, but Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday (May 16) that the behaviour of the virus has not changed since last year "(in terms of just needing) one superspreading incident to spread to many."

"This strain is no different, but it is true that there has been literature showing that (the B1617 strain) is more virulent. Fundamentally, you're looking at a very contagious virus," said Mr Ong.

The B1617 strain was first reported in India last October and the variant has since been reported in dozens of countries, including Singapore. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also classified the B1617 as being a variant "of concern".

India's is the second country in the world, after the United States, with the most Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday (May 18), its total number of cases surged past 25 million, while its total death toll is at nearly 280,000.

Replying to Mr Kejriwal's tweet, Mr Singh Puri said Singapore does not have an air travel bubble with India.

"We just bring back Indian people stranded there with some Vande Bharat flights. They are our own people. We still have an eye on the situation. All precautions are being taken," he said, referring to repatriation flights.

Twitter users have slammed Mr Kejriwal for his claim.

"The strain in Singapore is B1617... same as Indian strain... Singapore has already closed borders and suspended flights to/from India. Which world do you live in!!!," Mr Manish Sharma tweeted in reply to Mr Kejriwal.

Prominent Singapore blogger Mr Brown said: "Hey, Delhi chief minister! The B1617 strain came from your country, you jackass."

Mr Burhanuddin Kolsawala wondered why Mr Kejriwal wanted to ban flights from Singapore when the B1617 strain was first reported in India.

Another Twitter user with the handle Antaraaneja said said Singapore schools are closed because of the B1617 strain. "Perhaps fact-checking and an apology are in order for spreading misinformation," the user said.