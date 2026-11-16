Deleted from India’s voter rolls, some Muslims face detention, deportation

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38-year-old Sahida Fakir is living in a Bangladeshi village, separated from her husband and two sons.

SWARUPNAGAR, India / SATKHIRA, Bangladesh – When Sahida Fakir stepped out of her Mumbai home on July 19 to buy vegetables, she told her younger son she would be back in minutes.

More than three months later, the 38-year-old is living in a Bangladeshi village, separated from her husband and two sons.

Fakir said plainclothes officers detained her, seized her phone — which she said contained copies of identity documents — and eventually forced her across the border.

Court filings show the officials belonged to the Mumbai police crime branch. The department did not respond to a request for comment.

“Someone grabbed my hand from behind and ordered me to get into the vehicle,” Fakir told Reuters in Satkhira, Bangladesh.

Fakir is among 10 families Reuters interviewed whose relatives were detained, deported or questioned over their citizenship after being dropped from India’s revised electoral rolls.

All had Indian identity or family documents while relatives including parents and siblings remained on the voter lists.

The cases show how India’s sweeping voter-roll revision has become entangled with a separate drive to identify and expel suspected illegal immigrants, even though removal from the rolls does not itself establish that someone is a foreigner.

The voter list revision struck 130 million names nationwide in the largest deletion of voters in India’s history.

Data shows the omissions disproportionately affect Muslims, India’s largest minority, who have faced what rights groups describe as exclusionary policies and rising discrimination since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took power in 2014.

The revision sparked massive protests and accusations that the BJP was reshaping the electorate in its favour. The party denies targeting legitimate citizens.

In West Bengal, where it has run furthest, around 9 million names were cut ahead of state elections in earlier 2026 .

Muslims made up about 70% of the 2.7 million names deleted after a closer review, despite being 27% of the population, according to the Kolkata-based Sabar Institute.

The BJP emerged victorious in those polls and took control of the state for the first time.

“We cannot deny the anti-incumbency factor but the voter deletions played a big role in determining West Bengal election results,” the institute’s founder, Sabir Ahamed, said.

Voter rolls and expulsions

India’s Home Minister Amit Shah explicitly linked the two at a Nov 5 rally in the northern state of Haryana.

“It is the BJP’s resolve that we will detect infiltrators, remove them from the electoral rolls, and after that, we will pick them out one by one and expel them from the country,” Shah said.

West Bengal has been a major flashpoint for crackdowns primarily on Bengali-speaking Muslims.

Citizenship and migration carry particular weight in the state, where the border drawn by the British when India was partitioned in 1947 split the region into two.

Millions crossed during the upheaval and again during Bangladesh’s 1971 independence war, leaving families and communities straddling the frontier.

India’s Home Ministry, Prime Minister’s Office and Election Commission did not respond to a request for comment.

Court battles

Fakir said she was pushed into Bangladesh at 1am from an unmanned, unfenced stretch of the border.

Caked in mud, she said she walked for hours before a farmer found her crying and took her in.

Mumbai police told the court she was handed to the Border Security Force on the Assam border and “subsequently deported to Bangladesh through the designated authorities”.

Bangladesh’s border force, home and foreign affairs ministries and Prime Minister’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Court filings show Fakir was among 149 people deported during that operation, after being identified by authorities as Bangladeshi nationals.

“I never imagined, not even for a moment, that they would send me to Bangladesh,” Fakir said. “My home, my grandparents and my entire family lineage are rooted in India.”

Now her husband, Jumman, is fighting her case in court, alongside millions of challenges to West Bengal’s voter-roll revision.

Jumman Fakir stands on the Indian side of Petrapole-Benapole border checkpoint between India and Bangladesh, in Petrapole, West Bengal, India, on Oct 31. PHOTO: REUTERS

A petition filed by her family in the Supreme Court in August argued that deletion from the electoral roll could not determine citizenship and that she could not be removed on the basis of an “untested executive assertion”.

Family records reviewed by Reuters show Fakir’s parents and grandparents were registered voters in Swarupnagar, West Bengal, from India’s first national election in 1952.

Their names also appeared on the 2002-03 rolls, a benchmark in the latest revision for determining who could remain without submitting additional documents.

Fakir herself has appeared on West Bengal’s electoral rolls since at least 2008, according to her voter ID seen by Reuters.

Mumbai’s Foreigners Regional Registration Office told the Calcutta High Court that Fakir produced a Bangladeshi birth certificate during an inquiry and failed to produce “valid or credible documentary evidence” establishing Indian citizenship.

Fakir disputed that, saying authorities seized her phone and gave her no opportunity to show copies of documents stored on it. Indian law does not require citizens to carry valid identification at all times.

‘You are a Bangladeshi’

In another petition before the Calcutta High Court, utensil hawker Nasiruddin Sheikh and four others said they were detained after their names were removed from the rolls, even though appeals against deletion were pending before special tribunals.

Sheikh said police detained him and 22 others while he was working hundreds of kilometres from home in Chhattisgarh.

Nineteen were released after 14 days when authorities found their names on revised rolls, he said. Sheikh and three others whose names did not appear remained in custody for 32 days.

“A policeman told me, ‘Your name is not in the voter list. You are a Bangladeshi,’” Sheikh said.

He was released with the others the night before their court hearing.

Sheikh said their detention centre had a large hall with beds for more than 60 people. Detainees underwent medical examinations and biometric registration before confinement.

“It was a jail in every sense. We couldn’t go outside,” he said.

Police and state lawyers have told the Calcutta High Court that West Bengal has no permanent detention camps.

At a holding centre for suspected foreign migrants in Murshidabad, Reuters reporters saw clothes hanging inside and people peering from windows.

An ambulance and a covered police bus stood within the heavily guarded compound.

Mosami Ray, who lives opposite, said she saw people brought there two months ago and families weeping outside.

“There are millions of cases against deletion of names from voter list and people are waiting for justice,” human rights activist Kirity Roy said. “The tribunals are slow. We are hopeless with what is going on.” REUTERS