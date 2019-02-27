Defer non-essential travel to Jammu, Kashmir, Pakistan: MFA

SINGAPORE - The Republic on Wednesday (Feb 27) noted with deep concern the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and called on both sides to ensure the safety of all civilians.

A statement from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) advised Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to Jammu and Kashmir in India, and to Pakistan.

"Travellers should also exercise precaution in other areas, especially the border regions between Pakistan and India, given the uncertain security situation," it said.

Several cities, including New Delhi and Mumbai, and the border districts of Kutch, Banaskantha, and Patan in Gujarat have been placed on high alert.

The statement also noted reports of airport closures and flight cancellations in various Indian states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

And in Pakistan, MFA said the Civil Aviation Authority has closed its airspace to all commercial flights, and there have been reports of flight cancellations across Pakistan.

"Singaporeans who are already in India and Pakistan should take all necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety. They are advised to stay vigilant, monitor developments through the local news, and heed the instructions of the local authorities," the statement said.

"Do stay in touch with your family and friends in Singapore so that they know you are safe," it added, and encouraged Singaporeans in these two countries to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.

The ministry added that those who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi on +91-11-4600-0800 and +91-98102-03595, or e-mail singhc_del@mfa.sg

In Pakistan, the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Karachi can be contacted on +92-21-3568-6419 and +92-21-3568-5308, or through its e-mail address, singaporecg@cyber.net.pk

MFA's 24-hour duty office can be contacted on +65-6379-8800 and +65-6379-8855.